Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A to Keep Menu Item After Customer Backlash

The side salad was supposed to be removed from menus on April 3

By Holley Ford

A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Looks like Chick-fil-A's side salad isn't going anywhere after all.

Last month, the popular chicken chain announced that to "simplify and refresh" its menu, they were getting rid of the side salad on April 3, 2023.

But fans of the green side dish weren't happy about it and let Chick-fil-A execs know how they felt on social media.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Based on all of the customer feedback, restaurant officials now say they've chosen to continue serving the side salad at participating restaurant locations.

And speaking of Chick-fil-A's menu, brought back by popular demand after a six-year hiatus, the company is offering the following beverages this summer: Watermelon Mint Lemonade, Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea.

Food & Drink Mar 30

Chick-fil-A Brings Back Seasonal Menu Item Due to ‘Popular Demand'

Business Oct 15, 2022

Chick-Fil-A Is Gen Z's Favorite Restaurant Chain in the U.S.—See What Else Made Their Top 5

This article tagged under:

Chick-Fil-ABusiness
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us