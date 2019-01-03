Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande to Headline Coachella Valley Music Festival

The highly anticipated lineup for the 2019 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was finally unveiled on Wednesday night, with Childish Gambino headlining Friday night and Ariana Grande set to headline Sunday night.

The three-day festival that repeats on back-to-back weekends is set to be held on the weekends of April 12 and April 19, with over 100 acts performing, ranging in styles from Weezer to YG.

The annual festival is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, and started in the early 1990s.

Passes for the event will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. Pacific Time, with general admission passes set to sell for $429 without shuttle service and VIP passes selling for $999 each.

To see the full lineup for the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, click here.