2024 Paris Olympics

Chinese Olympic gymnast goes viral for working at family restaurant after clinching silver

Just a week after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, the 18-year-old silver medalist was filmed helping out at her family's restaurant in Hengyang City in Hunan Province, China

By Nicole Tan

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin has gone viral yet again.

Just a week after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, the 18-year-old silver medalist was filmed helping out at her family's restaurant in Hengyang City in Hunan Province, China, according to Beijing-based news channel CGTN.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The clip shows Zhou, who is wearing her Olympic uniform, serving food to customers.

"After winning the Olympic silver medal, [Zhou] has returned to her parents' home for a vacation," user @thinking_panda posted on X. "Of course, you can't call it a vacation. Because she needs to help work in the restaurant run by her parents."

The video first went viral on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and Douyin, China's version of TikTok.

Social media users were quick to praise Zhou.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 42 mins ago

Derek Chauvin, ex-officer convicted in George Floyd's murder, moved to a Texas prison after stabbing

Immigration 53 mins ago

Number of migrant buses leaving Texas for blue cities drops sharply to zero

"Hard work an feet on the ground," @theoharis_c said on X in response to @thinking_panda's tweet.

"It's heartwarming to see Zhou Yaqin balancing her Olympic success with family responsibilities," @SwatiSarangi10 also posted. "So humble!"

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Zhou was one of five gymnasts representing China in Paris. She earned her silver medal on the balance beam, scoring 14.100 in the final to finish just behind Italy's Alice D'Amato (14.366). During the ceremony, Zhou garnered attention after seeing D'Amato and Italian teammate Manila Esposito, who placed third, biting their medals on the podium. After looking confused, Zhou joined in.

@togethxr

🚨 New Favorite Olympic Moment Alert 🚨 Zhou Yaqin had no clue about the “bite the medal,” but she’s a quick learner 🥹 #olympics #gymnastics #paris #italy #china #adorable #wholesome #priceless #medal #athlete #sport #podium #silver #beam

♬ original sound - James Jones

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us