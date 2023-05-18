Fans and friends of Ludacris rolled out to Hollywood Boulevard Thursday when a Walk of Fame star was unveiled for the rap artist and actor.

The star at 6426 Hollywood Blvd. is in honor of Chris Bridge's movie career, which includes "The Fast and the Furious" film franchise. He first played face host Tej Parker in 2003's "2 Fast 2 Furious" and went on to appear in every "Fast" film since.

The series' 10th film, "Fast X," is scheduled for release Friday. Click here or on the embedded media below to watch the star ceremony.

Vin Diesel, who appeared in each of the past six "Fast" films with Bridges, and fellow rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J were part of the event.

The star is the 2,756th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Bridges made his acting debut in the 2001 comedy "The Wash," portraying an angry customer. He was part of the cast of the 2005 best picture Oscar winner "Crash," which also won for the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Bridges received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture in 2006 for "Hustle &

Flow."

Bridges' other film credits include the 2011 romantic comedies "No Strings Attached" and "New Year's Eve."

Born Sept. 11, 1977, in Illinois, Bridges was 9 whe he moved with his family to Atlanta, where he began his rap career. Bridges co-founded the independent label Disturbing tha Peace in 1998, which released his debut album "Incognegro" in 1999.

Bridges' first studio album, "Back for the First Time," released in 2000, was certified as triple platinum by the industry trade group, Recording Industry Association of America, for selling 3.103 million copies. Each of Bridges' first five studio albums have been certified as platinum and six of his eight.

Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel are going toe to toe in a star-studded preview for the latest installment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise. In a heated teaser for "Fast X" Momoa's character attempts to blow up the Vatican as he comes for Diesel's family but he tries to stop him. The flick features A-listers including Charlize Theron, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Ludacris, Cardi B, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, and more. "Fast X" is in theaters May 19.

Bridges has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide.

Bridges received the first three of his 20 Grammy nominations in 2001. Bridges won Grammys in 2005 for best rap/sung collaboration for "Yeah!" and in 2007 for best rap album for "Release Therapy" and best rap song "Money Maker."