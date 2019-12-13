Christmas at Carneros Brims with Merry Musts

WINE COUNTRY IN WINTERTIME? The words "peaceful" and "contemplation" and even "satisfying naps" do happily spring to mind. Absolutely, the wineries still bustle, and restaurants are full of feasting visitors and locals, but the region boasts a more bliss-y, be-at-rest vibe come the end of the year (as compared to, say, summer and harvest time). And, sometimes, the season's sweeter charms can be found within some of a destination area's hotels and resorts, with special meals, picturesque decorations, and other charming touches providing ample atmosphere. Carneros Resort and Spa is one such spot that is doing it up this December, with a stately tree, yuletide-lovely details around the Napa-based property, and a special getaway suite that is rocking its reds and greens, as well as a number of luxe touches. It's the...

SERENA & LILY RESIDENCE, a pop-up experience that's available for booking during December 2019. Bay Area designers Serena & Lily created the warm space, which includes two bedrooms, a full kitchen, and a fireplace that's both indoor and outdoor. Upping the Christmas-ready feel? Throws and pillows in holiday hues, plus an "in-room spread featuring all of the abundant flavors of Napa Valley with a holiday twist..." And, you bet: There shall be wine pairings. The residence can sleep up to six people. For more on the details behind this panache-filled stay-over space, as well as holiday doings around the property, call Carneros Resort & Spa. For sure, if you're doing New Year's Eve in Napa, there shall be a Bubbles and Bowties party, with a portion of the proceeds going to help local fire relief.