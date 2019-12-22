GOOD NEWS

Church to Pay Off $5.3M in Family Medical Bills

By Associated Press

[PHI] Money Wallet generic
Shutterstock

A Los Angeles church is paying off $5.3 million worth of medical debt for nearly 6,000 households in Southern California, according to one of the church's pastors.

Christian Assembly purchased the debt for $53,000 and is working with a nonprofit organization to pay the outstanding bills for 5,555 families in 28 neighborhoods, co-lead pastor Tom Hughes said in a video posted online Thursday.

“We are able to give a Christmas gift to the people of Los Angeles, no strings attached,” he said.

U.S. & World

Boeing 1 hour ago

Boeing CEO Resigns After Two Deadly Max 737 Crashes

Election 2020 6 mins ago

Biden’s New Endorsement Reflects Battle for Latino Support

The church will also help the recipients repair their credit scores, Hughes said.

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWS
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us