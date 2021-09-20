CIA

CIA Director's Team Member Reported Havana Syndrome Symptoms During India Trip

The unidentified employee was traveling with CIA Director William Burns

CIA Director William Burns testifies during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Al Drago/Pool via AP

A CIA official reported symptoms consistent with so-called Havana Syndrome, a mysterious affliction that has struck diplomats, spies and other government workers at home and abroad, two sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The unidentified employee was traveling with CIA Director William Burns during a trip to India this month.

The employee was immediately tested as part of a protocol the CIA has established to deal with the mysterious brain symptoms typically associated with Havana Syndrome and is receiving medical treatment, the sources said.

On Tuesday, Vice President Harris’ visit to Vietnam was delayed by a possible case of Havana syndrome, cases of unusual and unexplained health problems afflicting U.S. government workers since 2016.

