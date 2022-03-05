Cici the Chihuahua Rescued by Firefighters, SD Humane Society Officers After Falling Down a San Marcos Storm Drain

Firefighters and officers from the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) rescued a small dog that fell down and got stuck in a storm drain in San Marcos Friday, the SDHS said.

According to SD Humane officers, a 13-year-old Chihuahua named Cici escaped from her yard Friday night and, due to her poor vision, fell down a 14 ft. storm drain located on Loma Alta Dr. SD Humane officers said a good Samaritan heard Cici crying and called San Diego Humane Society for help around 4 p.m.

#DogStormDrainRescue (1/2) A senior dog named Cici is safe tonight, after being rescued from a San Marcos storm drain. Our Humane Officers, @sdsheriff & @SMFD assisted to rescue Cici. She was identified thanks to her microchip and returned to her owner down the street. pic.twitter.com/JTV9KLGLPS — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) March 5, 2022

Humane Officers, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the San Marcos Fire Department responded to the scene and all helped in bringing Cici to safety.

Cici was identified thanks to her microchip and was returned to her home which was located just down the street from the storm drain, SD Humane Officers said. Although Cici appeared to be ok, SD Humane officers mandated veterinary care for Cici within 24 hours to make sure she "gets a clean bill of health."

#DogStormDrainRescue (2/2) Cici is a 13 yr-old Chihuahua, hard of seeing. She escaped from her yard last night & fell down a 14 ft storm drain. A good Sam heard her crying & called us for help. While she appears ok, we mandated vet care to ensure she gets a clean bill of health! pic.twitter.com/V8Ka5bXIBg — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) March 5, 2022