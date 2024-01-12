Citigroup is set to report earnings – here's what Wall Street expects

Wall Street expects Citigroup to post earnings of 82 cents a share and $18.8 billion in revenue, according to LSEG.

Citigroup on Wednesday disclosed bigger charges in the fourth quarter than initially disclosed.

CEO Jane Fraser is pursuing an ambitious reorganization plan.

Citigroup is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Friday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: 81 cents a share, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.

Revenue: $18.74 billion

Net Interest Income: $13.19 billion, according to StreetAccount

Trading Revenue: Fixed Income $3.09 billion, Equities $757 million

Provision for credit losses: $2.16 billion

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser announced plans for a sweeping corporate reorganization in September after previous efforts failed to boost the bank's results and share price.

The bank has said it will disclose how much the overhaul will impact headcount and reduce expenses with fourth-quarter results. Wednesday evening, the company said it booked bigger charges in the quarter than previously disclosed.

Citigroup has already said it would exit municipal bond and distressed debt trading operations as part of the streamlining exercise.

The third biggest U.S. bank by assets had 240,000 employees as of September, second only to the far more profitable JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan and Bank of America posted results earlier Friday, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley report Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.