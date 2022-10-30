climate change

Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Dinosaur Display in Berlin

The activists said that humanity can take its fate into its own hands, unlike the dinosaurs

Howey Ou, Chinese climate activist, stands on the sidelines of a press conference
Two environmental activists glued themselves to a dinosaur display at Berlin's Natural History Museum on Sunday to protest what they said was the German government's failure to properly address the threat of climate change.

The women used superglue to attach themselves to poles holding up the skeleton of a large four-legged dinosaur that lived tens of millions of years ago.

“Unlike the dinosaurs, we hold our fate in our own hands," protester Caris Connell, 34, said as museum visitors milled around the display. "Do we want to go extinct like the dinosaurs, or do we want to survive?”

Fellow activist Solvig Schinkoethe, 42, said that as a mother of four she feared the consequences of the climate crisis.

“This peaceful resistance is the means we have chosen to protect our children from the government's deadly ignorance,” she said.

The museum didn’t immediately comment on the protest.

The activists were part of the group Uprising of the Last Generation, which has staged numerous demonstrations in recent months, including blocking streets and throwing mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting.

Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at Monet’s “Grainstacks” painting at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany on Sunday

