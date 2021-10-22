San Diego

Coast Guard Rescues 25 From Panga Adrift Off San Diego Shore for 3 Days

None of the passengers were injured

By Rafael Avitabile

U.S. Coast Guard

A Coast Guard crew rescued 25 people from a panga that had been adrift for three days off the coast of San Diego County.

The Crew on USCG Cutter Tern responded to reports of the panga about 100 miles offshore of Point Loma Friday morning, according to Petty Officer Alex Gray.

The panga had 25 adults on it; 23 Mexican nationals and two Guatemalan nationals, Gray said. They told USCG officials they were at sea for approximately three days.

The panga passengers were brought back to San Diego and turned over to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection at around 5 p.m., according to Gray. None of the passengers were injured.

