Coca-Cola announced Friday a first-of-its-kind item that was inspired by “the infinite possibilities of space” — a starlight flavored beverage.

Even though it’s unclear what starlight tastes like, the company hinted in its announcement that it combines the signature Coca-Cola taste with “unexpected touches, including a reddish hue and cooling taste sensation” that will evoke the “feeling of a journey to space.”

A Twitter user who already tried the beverage said the new flavor tastes like “cream soda, caramel flavor” with a cotton candy smell.

“It all started by asking ourselves how we could bring the magic and mystery of the cosmos to life, sip by sip, in a quintessentially Coke way,” said Oana Vlad, Coca-Cola’s senior director of global brand strategy. “We set out to make the intangible, tangible.”

The release of the new flavor is a part of the beverage giant’s effort to attract new Gen Z consumers through Coca‑Cola Creations, which will introduce a series of unexpected beverages and experiences across physical and digital worlds. 

For the digital side of the starlight campaign, Coca-Cola will host a concert that features pop singer Ava Max using Augmented Reality technology. Those who are interested in the concert can scan their can or bottle.

The campaign also makes available a “Starlight in Your Eyes” Instagram feature, and will release Starlight x Staple cloth collection soon. 

Coca-cola Starlight and Coca-cola Starlight Zero will hit supermarket shelves in North America as well as through online orders beginning Feb. 21, for a limited time. They will also be sold in selected countries in coming months.

