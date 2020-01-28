Hitler

College Football Coach Suspended After Saying He’d Like to Have Dinner With Hitler

Grand Valley State University said the incident is under investigation

A college football coach in Michigan was suspended Monday after he told a student news site that he’d like to have dinner with Adolf Hitler, NBC News reported.

According to the Grand Valley Lanthorn, offensive coordinator for Grand Valley State University Morris Berger responded to their question: “This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none."

The university said in a statement that it would conduct an investigation into comments made by Berger, NBC affiliate WOOD-TV reported.

The announcement came on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which also marked 75 years since the Nazi-run Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp was liberated by the Soviet army in 1945.

