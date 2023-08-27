Connecticut

College student shot and killed after entering wrong home in SC: police

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A college student has died after he was shot while attempting to enter the wrong home in South Carolina early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers from Columbia, South Carolina, were called to the 500 block of South Holly Street around 2 a.m. after getting a report of a home burglary. Authorities said while the officers were heading to the area, the emergency call was upgraded to shots fired.

At the scene, police said they found Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, on the front porch of the home with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe that Donofrio, who lived on South Holly Street, attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Donofrio was a student at the University of South Carolina and was from Connecticut. Police did not say where in Connecticut Donofrio was from.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us