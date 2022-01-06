Colorado

Colorado Mom Accused of Faking Daughter's Illness, Seeking Make-a-Wish Gifts Pleads Guilty in Girl's Death

Kelly Turner is accused of causing the 2017 death of her 7-year-old daughter, Olivia Gant

Olivia Gant rides with Captain Tim Scudder after Denver police made her an officer for a day.
Denver Police Department via AP

A Colorado woman charged with murdering her 7-year-old daughter by pretending the child had medical issues reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Kelly Turner pleaded guilty Monday to felony child abuse negligently causing death, felony theft and felony charitable fraud, said spokesperson Vikki Migoya of the district attorney’s office of the 18th Judicial District.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Other counts, including murder, were dismissed under the agreement, Migoya said Wednesday.

A grand jury indictment accused Turner, who also went by the name Kelly Gant, of causing the 2017 death of her daughter, Olivia Gant. Turner was arrested in 2019 at a Denver-area hotel.

U.S. & World

capitol riot 18 hours ago

Biden Decries Trump's ‘Big Lie,' Blames ‘Defeated Former President' for Insurrection

3 hours ago

Kamala Harris Was at DNC on Jan. 6 When Pipe Bomb Was Found Outside

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Colorado
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us