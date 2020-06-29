elijah mcclain

Colorado Officers Placed on Leave Over Photos Near Site of Elijah McClain's Death

A statement from the interim police chief of Aurora, Colorado, do not detail the substance of the photos

Rashiaa Veal holds a sign featuring her cousin, Elijah McClain, at a news conference in front of the Aurora Municipal Center, Oct. 1, 2019.
Andy Cross/MediaNewsGroup/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Officers from the Aurora, Colorado, police department have been placed on paid leave after allegations that "multiple" police officers were depicted in photos near the site where Elijah McClain died, the interim police chief said Monday night.

McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, died last year after he was put in a chokehold by police. His death has sparked protests, and on Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis appointed a special prosecutor to investigate his death.

Local

crime 1 hour ago

Oakland Police Officers Arrested on Suspicion of 3 Misdemeanor Offense

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Santa Clara County Previews New COVID-19 Reopening Plan

Aurora police interim chief Vanessa Wilson did not detail the photographs or indicate when they were taken. Wilson said in a statement that she was apprised of the allegations reported to internal affairs Thursday afternoon.

"I immediately ordered Internal Affairs to make this investigation their top priority," Wilson said in the statement. "This accelerated investigation was completed this evening."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

elijah mcclainColorado
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us