Comedian Dave Chappelle Tackled Onstage During LA Festival Show

A man who police said was armed with a replica gun rushed a stage and tackled comedian Dave Chappelle as he was performing at a Los Angeles comedy festival late Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday confirmed the attack. Police said the man who rushed the stage was carrying a replica gun that can eject a knife blade.

Several videos and accounts posted online showed the man climbing onto the front of the stage and rushing toward Chappelle. At least one video showed the comedian falling to the floor, with several other people rushing to apprehend the person.

The attacker, a member of the audience at the show, was quickly detained by the venue's security team and later taken to the hospital with "superficial injuries," the LAPD said. Buzzfeed reporter Brianna Sacks shared a video showing the man being loaded onto an ambulance.

Another video posted online purporting to show the attacker appeared to show him on a stretcher with his elbow bent at an odd angle.

Neither Chappelle nor any officer was injured, police said.

Chappelle was performing an act as part of the Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, taking place from April 28 to May 8 at various venues. Chappelle's performance was at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater, with other acts in the lineup including Chris Rock, Leslie Jones and Jon Stewart.

Representatives for Dave Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl could not immediately be reached for comment.

The venue said on its website that the show would be a “phone-free experience” and that attendees would be required to secure their phones inside specially designed pouches. At least one person sharing a video of the incident said they had "forgotten" a second phone in their bag.