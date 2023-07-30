Commune with the cosmos around starlit Siskiyou County

What to Know Siskiyou County is the place to see natural icons like Mt. Shasta, gorgeous waterfalls, and so many stars

Discover Siskiyou has suggestions on where to find great stargazing spots

Shafter Campground boasts "Night Sky Camping" if you're seeking a starry sleep

DARK SKY FESTIVALS... have a way of materializing at all sorts of marvelous locations, with forests, deserts, and mountain-high destinations among some of the most sought-after spots. These are the low-lit and lovely locations that give both astronomers and aspiring astronomy aficionados the chance to gather in a place where the Milky Way is often at its Milky-Way-iest, at least from the vantage point of our home planet. But you don't need to wait on the next Dark Sky Festival to visit a gorgeous spot, all with the astronomically awesome intention of finding a nebula, planet, or intriguing star to ardently admire: Simply put Mt. Shasta and spectacular Siskiyou County on your next epic itinerary. There are several stargazing opportunities to savor throughout the region, with remarkable mountains, lakes, and campgrounds all making a stunning showing, as well as Lava Beds National Monument.

DISCOVER SISKIYOU... has several places visitors to "California's North" can call upon if they're seeking an especially cosmic evening. "Light pollution has become so prevalent that many people don't know what it's like to see a brilliant star-filled sky. But in Siskiyou, the night sky is its own wonder, and great stargazing spots abound!" is the promise on the tip-filled page, a roster devoted to sublime viewing spots around the waterfall-lush, peak-pretty realm. Everitt Vista Point and Bunny Flat at Mt. Shasta are in the starry spotlight, as are Lake Siskiyou, Somes Bar, and Shafter Campground. Medicine Lake, close to Lava Beds National Monument, is also on the luminous line-up. Lovers of the cosmos, Siskiyou County could be your next launchpad for a galactic gathering; just be sure to pack your telescopes, snacks, and sense of wonder. But first: Peruse the page first for several shimmering suggestions.