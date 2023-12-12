Company behind Taylor Swift's Brazil shows is fined for ticketing failures

The Brazilian company behind some of Taylor Swift’s shows has been fined for failures related to the ticket-buying experience for her three recent concerts in São Paulo.

São Paulo’s consumer protection agency, Procon, said in a statement Tuesday that it would fine Time for Fun over 600,000 Brazilian reais, or about $120,000. The fines are in connection to its rollout of both Swift’s Eras Tour and the 2020 and 2023 editions of the Lollapalooza music festival in the city.

The agency cited “inadequate services,” including lack of respect for the company’s own terms and conditions and virtual queue rules, as well as issues related to the instructions for refunds, collecting VIP packages and items that are allowed in the concert venue, among other consumer complaints.

Time for Fun did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro launched an inquiry into “the crime of endangering the life and health” of concertgoers after a fan died at Swift’s first show in the city last month. Fans reported unbearable conditions in the stadium amid an extreme heat wave and limited access to water.

Tickets for Swift’s shows in Brazil went on sale in June. Consumers at the time said obtaining legal tickets was nearly impossible because of scalpers. The chaos prompted a lawmaker to introduce a bill, nicknamed the Taylor Swift law, to address ticket scalping in Brazil.

The pop superstar paid tribute to a fan that died ahead of her Eras Tour concert on Nov. 17 with a moving performance.

