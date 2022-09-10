Karen Bass

Congresswoman Karen Bass' LA Home Burglarized, Firearms Taken

Congresswoman Karen Bass released a statement Saturday that her LA home had been burglarized on Friday.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Saturday Congresswoman Karen Bass released a statement that her home in LA had been burglarized on Friday.

"Last night, I came home and discovered that my house has been broken into and burglarized," Bass said in a statement.

The LAPD was called and she thanked them for their service.

"LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance," Bass said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At this time is appears that only two firearms were taken from the house.

Bass who is running against businessman and developer Rick Caruso for mayor of LA, is also a Democratic congresswoman who represents an area southwest and west of downtown LA.

"It's unnerving and, unfortunately, it's something that far too many Angelenos have faced," Bass said.

U.S. & World

Visa Inc 2 hours ago

Visa, Mastercard and AmEx to Start Categorizing Gun Shop Sales

earthquake 4 hours ago

Huge Quake Hits Papua New Guinea, Extent of Damage Unclear

The Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section has not released a statement regarding the incident.

This article tagged under:

Karen BassLA Mayoral candidatesrick caruso
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us