Congresswoman Karen Bass' LA Home Burglarized, Firearms Taken

On Saturday Congresswoman Karen Bass released a statement that her home in LA had been burglarized on Friday.

"Last night, I came home and discovered that my house has been broken into and burglarized," Bass said in a statement.

The LAPD was called and she thanked them for their service.

"LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance," Bass said.

At this time is appears that only two firearms were taken from the house.

Bass who is running against businessman and developer Rick Caruso for mayor of LA, is also a Democratic congresswoman who represents an area southwest and west of downtown LA.

"It's unnerving and, unfortunately, it's something that far too many Angelenos have faced," Bass said.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section has not released a statement regarding the incident.