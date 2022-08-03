Police Searching for Woman Seen Bloodied and Screaming From Big Rig Cabin in NJ

Police in New Jersey are searching for a white semi-truck after a bloodied woman was allegedly seen yelling from the big rig's cabin Wednesday.

According to South Brunswick Police, a woman was seen shouting for help and bleeding from the cab of the truck at around 2 p.m. It was a customer at a car dealership who police said saw the woman in distress as she tried to jump from the truck when it pulled over.

Video can be tough to make out, but a woman can be seen popping out of a passenger side window of the tractor trailer cab.

In addition to kicking and screaming for help, police said the woman appeared to be injured, possibly with a cut to her forehead. Police said that the woman was almost fully out of the cab before she was yanked in by the driver.

As the customer who spotted the woman in the truck got closer, the vehicle took off down the road. The tractor trailer cab was last seen on Route 130 headed towards Ridge Road, police say.

Investigators believe they are looking for a 2006-2018 Volvo or Mac Bobtail truck, possibly with New Jersey tags and with blue writing on the side. At the time of the incident, there was no trailer attached to the back of the cab.

According to authorities, the suspect is described as an older white male, bald and with a white beard. The woman seen bloodied and screaming is described by police as white or Hispanic with long brown hair and in her 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Brunswick Police 732-329-4646.