As Coronavirus Closes More Schools, What Happens to Students Who Rely on School Lunches?

Over the next two weeks, 23,000 students in the Northshore School District in suburban Seattle are learning from home in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak gripping Washington state and rippling across the country, NBC News reports.

But with students' daily routines thrown for a loop, another immediate challenge has surfaced for school officials: How do you make sure every child has access to lunch?

"Students can't learn properly if they're not fed," Juliana Fisher, the district's food services and nutrition director, said. "There are some students whose food at school is the one or two meals they're getting that day. This situation is really highlighting how critical school meals are."

