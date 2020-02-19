Coronavirus Patient Makes Full Recovery, Discharged from Hospital

One of two patients being treated for coronavirus, or COVID-19, at UC San Diego Medical Center was discharged Wednesday, according to the hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined the patient had fully recovered from the virus and was no longer infectious, UC San Diego Health said.

The patient was discharged and was not placed in subsequent quarantine or isolation, according to UC San Diego Health.

No update was given on the other coronavirus patient being treated at the hospital. Both were among 232 people evacuated from Wuhan, China on government-chartered planes that landed at MCAS Miramar on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7. Upon landing they began a 14-day federal quarantine at an on-base facility.

Within days, several evacuees who showed symptoms of the virus had been placed in isolation at UC San Diego Medical Center and Rady Children's Hospital for further testing, according to the CDC.

The first positive case in the county was confirmed Feb. 10 and the second was confirmed Feb. 12. A quarantine group was released from the base Tuesday and another was scheduled to leave the grounds Thursday.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday ratified two emergency declarations due the coronavirus outbreak.