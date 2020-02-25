coronavirus

Moderna’s Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine Moves to Clinical Trial

Shares of the Cambridge-based Moderna Inc. jumped nearly 16%, or $2.92, to $21.51 in premarket trading.

Massachusetts-based drugmaker Moderna has shipped its first batch of a possible coronavirus vaccine for humans to government researchers for testing.

Shares of the biotech company, based in Cambridge, soared early Tuesday, a day after the company said it sent vials to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early-stage testing in the United States.

More than 80,000 people have been infected globally from the viral outbreak that began late last year in China. A total of 35 cases have been reported in the United States.

More than 2,600 people have died from the virus in mainland China, including one U.S. citizen.

The stock started trading in late 2018 and set an all-time high price of $29.79 last April, according to FactSet. 

The virus, which causes the COVID-19 illness, has infected more than 79,000 people globally, and caused more than 2,600 deaths, most of them in China.

