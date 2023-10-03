Country singer Hardy cancels tour due to serious anxiety: ‘It has taken over my life'

Country music singer Hardy has pulled out from two of his upcoming shows, citing anxiety stemming from his 2022 bus accident.

The “He Went to Jared” singer shared that his extreme anxiety had caused him to seek hospital treatment in an Oct. 3 Instagram post.

“I need to be honest with everyone for a second,” Hardy began his post. “I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year, and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life. It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks, which have landed me in the hospital.”

In October 2022, Hardy — whose real name is Michael Hardy —announced on Instagram that he and three others had sustained “significant injuries” after his tour bus was involved in an accident.

The singer said he needed “a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans.” According to his post, he canceled his Mockingbird and The Crow Fall tour shows set to take place on Oct. 5 and 7.

Hardy further explained that tickets for the two shows — set to take place in Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Brandon, Mississippi —will be refunded from the point of purchase.

The singer noted that the Georgia Rodeo show — set to take place on Oct. 6 in Winterville, Georgia — will be pushed to next year on April 12, 2024.

Hardy said he plans to return “focused” for his tour on Oct. 12.”

“Thank you for understanding,” he finished his post. “See you soon.”

Hardy’s bus accident occurred on the night of Oct. 1, 2022, as he and three members of his team left his show in Bristol, Tennessee.

In a statement issued to his Instagram at the time, the country singer shared that while he’d been released from his treatment at a hospital, doctors ordered him to take weeks to recover. At the time of his release, Hardy said that the driver of his tour bus remained in the hospital and asked followers to pray for his recovery.

