Miami-Dade County

Florida Couple Arrested in Stolen Car With Meth in Baby's Diaper Bag, Police Say

Jandry Placeres, 31, and Karla Martinez Atencio, 25, were arrested Monday on charges including drug trafficking, automobile theft and child neglect, Doral Police officials said

By Brian Hamacher

Doral Police

A South Florida couple accused of drug trafficking were found riding in a stolen car with crystal meth in a baby's diaper bag, police said.

Jandry Placeres, 31, and Karla Martinez Atencio, 25, were arrested Monday on charges including drug trafficking, automobile theft and child neglect, Doral Police officials said.

An arrest report said a officer spotted the couple in a van that had been reported stolen last week in Hialeah.

Inside the van were the driver, Placeres, Atencio, and Atencio's 14-month-old child, the report said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

According to police, Atencio had 42 grams of crystal meth that was kept in the child's diaper bag.

Placeres and Atencio were arrested, and the child was released to another family member.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyDoral
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us