COVID-19 Outbreak With Up to 140 Cases Reported at Farmer John Slaughterhouse in Vernon

A COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at the Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon, where as many as 140 workers might have tested positive for the disease.

The website LAist reported on Thursday that at least 140 employees at the plant have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus over the past few months, after a cluster of six cases were discovered in the plant's ham deboning department in mid-April.

The story cited Freddie Agyin, director of the Health and Environmental Control Department for the city.

Attempts to reach management at the plant were unsuccessful.

Smithfield Foods, the Virginia-based company that bought Farmer John in 2016, told LAist they have taken a number of steps to enhance worker safety, including installing plastic barriers, performing regular temperature checks, offering free virus testing, and distributing additional personal protective equipment.

Hundreds of pigs are trucked each day into the facility at 3049 E. Vernon Ave., where they are killed and turned into Dodger Dogs and the ham, bacon, sausage and hot dogs sold under the Farmer John label at supermarkets and restaurants.

Attempts to reach Vernon city officials were also unsuccessful.