Covid Kills 4-Year-Old Boy's Mom and Dad in San Antonio

Raiden Gonzalez will turn 5 years old this month. But his parents won't be there to celebrate with him.
The 4-year-old's mother died in October of Covid-19, a few months after the disease also killed his father.
"He misses his mom since he was a mama's boy," his grandmother, Rozie Salinas, told NBC News on Saturday. "Just this morning he told me that he wishes he had his mom back and he just wanted her back."
U.S. & World
"I mean, what do I tell him? You know, so I just told him that they're now angels watching over us and protecting us," said Salinas, who was the mother of Mariah, Raiden's mom.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com