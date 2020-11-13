Once Approved, You'll Be Able to Get a Free COVID-19 Vaccine at the Grocery Store

Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions stores equipped with pharmacies -- more than 1,700 of them -- are at the ready, awaiting the approval of the coronavirus vaccine so they may provide it to customers, the company said Friday.

The chain is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The goal is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible, as well as free.

Those interested in getting a vaccine can download the store’s app and sign contactless consent forms ahead of time to save time spent at the pharmacy.

Find a list of immunizations Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions pharmacies provide by clicking here.

