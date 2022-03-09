Animals

Watch: Cow Makes a Run for It on Southern California Freeway, Streets and Stairs

A cow on the loose trotted down a freeway exit ramp and gave animal control officers fits in a Lake View Terrace strip mall parking lot.

A cow on the run north of Los Angeles navigated a freeway, city streets and even a flight of stairs before it was finally wrangled at a ranch.

The cow was on the 210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area at about midday. Animal control officers trailed behind the animal as it exited the freeway onto streets.

Traffic was stopped on the freeway for the unusual slow-speed pursuit.

The cow then entered a strip mall parking lot where it dodged officers, one of whom had a lasso, before the biggest surprise of a bizarre chase. It climbed a flight of stairs to escape its pursuers.

Eventually, the cow made its way to what appeared to be a ranch property where it was wrangled.

It was not immediately clear how the cow got onto the freeway.

