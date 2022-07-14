Cowboys Finally Lasso Bull on the Loose in 2 States for 3 Days

Thanks to some cowboys on horseback, a bull that escaped a farm in Massachusetts earlier this week was wrangled three days later in New Hampshire, police said.

The bull on the lam closed part of Bridge Street in Pelham, New Hampshire, was closed on Wednesday afternoon. Video shared by local police showed the cowboys, lassos in hand, chasing the bull past a car dealership on the street.

The bull got loose from Smith Farm in Dracut, Massachusetts, at about 2:53 p.m. on Sunday, according to Pelham police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The farm called in the cowboys to track the bull down, but it took three days to finally catch it, police said.

Many Pelham police officers helped the cowboys, keeping the streets safe and managing traffic while the bull was on the run, the department said.

"Thank you to everyone who kept an eye out and called in their sightings to get this big guy home safe," the Pelham Police Department said in a statement.