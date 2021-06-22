Cows on the Moove: Authorities Chasing Down Loose Cows in Calif. Neighborhood

Authorities are trying to corral a group of cows loose on the streets in Pico Rivera, California.

Several cows became loose on surface streets, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials reported around 8:30 p.m. They advised residents to avoid the area around Beverly Rd. and Durfee Ave.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

NBC L.A.'s news chopper was flying over the chase.

WATCH LIVE: These cows, wanted for hay-nous crimes, are hoofing it on the run from police in Pico Rivera. https://t.co/OUNOH2gNv4 pic.twitter.com/wNNa6iRapa — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) June 23, 2021

The cows reportedly escape a nearby slaughterhouse. At one point the owner of the slaughterhouse attempted to rope one of the cows, and the cow charged and knocked the owner to the ground.

WATCH: There's no beef quite like what cows have with slaughterhouse owners. A group of cows escaped a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera Tuesday night and the cows are still being chased through the neighborhood. Watch live: https://t.co/kUlEQiou0I pic.twitter.com/cgVk522f9D — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) June 23, 2021

In another part of the neighborhood, trucks hauling livestock trailers were positioned near a cow that had been surrounded by authorities.

Authorities and good Samaritans in cars were trying to corner the cows and keep them from escaping.

No other information was available.