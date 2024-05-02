Cramer's Lightning Round: General Motors is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

OneMain: "...It's a little bit riskier than people would like...It's a personal loaner. But, you know what, I think the Fed is going to lower rates, so I think it's going to work for you."

SoundHound: "It's got to make money. It's losing money. It's been around forever, and it's not making money. That's no good for me."

Cracker Barrel: "We're going to do some work on that. Because I used to recommend this stock, and it has been horrendous, and I haven't looked at it in may years. So we'll come back and do that one."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

General Motors: "I like GM very much [buy, buy, buy!]."

Heartland Financial USA: "HTLF is a very good regional bank...I think you're in good hands with that one."

NextEra Energy: "It's losing too much money for me to recommend, I'm sorry.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com