Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm moving on' from Herbalife

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Spirit AeroSystems: "I got to tell you, you're absolutely right that is low, but I'd rather have you buy the Honeywell."

CVS: "Let's just stick away from CVS."

Abbott: "...Abbott is a very good company and will be up to the, let's say, up to the challenge. I think that's fair. You're getting a premium company at a very low multiple that is doing a lot right."

Viking: "It's a very good spec, but you have to understand it could be wiped out or go up a lot."

Herbalife: "That ship has sailed, frankly, I'm moving on from that one."

Albemarle: "I'm a seller because Elon Musk said that he doesn't like that business. And I'm not going against Elon no matter what...I've already been in a death match with that guy, I'm not going back.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Honeywell.

