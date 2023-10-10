Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm moving on' from Herbalife

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Spirit AeroSystems: "I got to tell you, you're absolutely right that is low, but I'd rather have you buy the Honeywell."

CVS: "Let's just stick away from CVS."

Abbott: "...Abbott is a very good company and will be up to the, let's say, up to the challenge. I think that's fair. You're getting a premium company at a very low multiple that is doing a lot right."

Viking: "It's a very good spec, but you have to understand it could be wiped out or go up a lot."

Herbalife: "That ship has sailed, frankly, I'm moving on from that one."

Albemarle: "I'm a seller because Elon Musk said that he doesn't like that business. And I'm not going against Elon no matter what...I've already been in a death match with that guy, I'm not going back.

The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Honeywell.

