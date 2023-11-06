Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir is a buy

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi: "Let's buy some...They are turning the corner, and they are doing everything right. I think it goes higher."

Uranium Energy: "...It's a good spec."

Copart: "This is a very good company...You've got a winner there. It's flying under the radar screen though."

Blackstone: "The people who run Blackstone do a very, very good job, and I'd like to invest with them...The stock's come down enough that I'm not as concerned as I was at one point."

Palantir: "That was a dynamite quarter, we got an upgrade today...I disliked these guys for a long time, not anymore...I am on the Palantir team."

BP: "...BP is the worst of the lot. I'm sorry to be so negative."

