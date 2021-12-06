Staples Center

Crews Remove Staples Center Lettering to Make Way for New Logo on Christmas Day

Out with the old, and in with the new.

By Maggie More

NBCLA

Crews were seen outside the soon-to-be Crypto.com Arena on Monday morning, removing the iconic Staples Center lettering, logos and signage.

NewsChopper4 Alpha captured those iconic red letters being taken down and hauled away on a truck.

NBCLA
NewsChopper4 Alpha captures crews removing the iconic Staples Center lettering and logos from the outside of the stadium, to make way for its new identity as the Crypto.com Arena.

The new name and logos are part of a 20-year naming rights agreement between the cryptocurrency platform and stadium owner AEG. That agreement was announced last month.

The announcement was met with skepticism from some, including LA Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson.

“I apologize ahead, I’ll still be calling it Staples,” the Clippers point guard said, via The Los Angeles Times.

The 20,000-seat STAPLES Center opened its doors in 1999 in downtown Los Angeles and has hosted hundreds of events since.

The new logo for the stadium will be unveiled, and the new name will officially be put into effect, on Christmas Day when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets.

