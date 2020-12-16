Cruise Reportedly Recorded Berating Film Crew for Breaking COVID Rules on Set

Tom Cruise has launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the set of his latest "Mission: Impossible" movie, after he reportedly spotted two workers failing to respect social distancing rules.

In audio released by the Sun tabloid, the 58-year-old Hollywood star can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

“If I see you doing it again, you’re f------ gone and if anyone on this crew does it, that's it," he is heard saying on the audio recorded during filming in Britain. “That's it. No apologies.”

During his outburst at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, which is around 30 miles north of London, Cruise catalogued the difficulties he and everyone in the film industry are facing during the coronavirus pandemic. The timing of the outburst was not clear, though the Sun said production of the movie returned to Britain two weeks ago.

NBC News has not confirmed the authenticity of the audio nor its context, but has reached out to Cruise's representatives, his lawyers and Paramount Pictures. The New York Times, citing unnamed sources close to the film, reported it had confirmed the authenticity of the recording.

Many movies have either been delayed until after the pandemic is over or because of COVID-related delays on set, including the seventh installment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

During his outburst, Cruise notes the higher costs for insuring a movie in these times.

"We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing," he said, according to the audio tape. “That's what I sleep with every night. Do you understand the responsibility that you have?”

He also voices his concerns about the direct impact on families and their ability to pay bills if the movie shuts down.

"You can tell it to the people who are losing their f------ homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education."

Cruise’s publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.