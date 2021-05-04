Kidnapping Victim Rescued in Connecticut When Police Stop Robbery Suspect

Connecticut state police rescued a kidnapping victim when they stopped a Pennsylvania man in Trumbull who they said is suspected of a robbery.

Connecticut state police said the Bethlehem Police Department in Pennsylvania contacted them at 2:42 p.m. Monday about a robbery suspect traveling through Connecticut, on Route 15.

Troopers saw the vehicle on Route 15 North, near exit 46, in Trumbull and found a woman who was being held against her will, according to state police.

They identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jose Alberto Claudio-Diaz, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and said he is suspected of taking the victim across state lines without her consent.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Connecticut state police said they believe the victim was kidnapped from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and Claudio-Diaz was traveling to Springfield, Massachusetts.

Claudio-Diaz was taken into custody and has been charged with kidnapping in the first degree and assault of a public safety officer.

Bond was set at $300,000.

Claudio-Diaz is due in Bridgeport Superior Court today.

The Bethlehem Police Department said they obtained an arrest warrant for Claudio-Diaz "relating to robbery, terroristic threats, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle" on April 15 and the initial complaint didn't include allegations of unlawful restraint.

Bethlehem Police said they are investigating, along with Connecticut State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police to determine "where this offense originated."