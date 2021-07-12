Cuba

Cuban President Defiant, Blames Embargo After Massive Protests

A defiant Cuban president lashed out at the U.S. embargo in response to massive protests over economic shortages during the coronavirus pandemic

A defiant Cuban president lashed out at the U.S. embargo against Cuba on Monday in response to rare, massive protests in the country over the lack of food, fuel, medicine and other goods during the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Monday morning that a "politics of economic asphyxiation" is having a “cumulative effect” throughout Cuba.

He and representatives from his government said U.S. sanctions against Cuba contributed to power outages and limited access to food and medical supplies during the pandemic.  Díaz-Canel also called on the Army to confront the protesters: “The order to fight has been given,” he said.

