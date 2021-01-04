More Contagious Strain of Coronavirus Confirmed in NY

A man in his 60s living in upstate New York has tested positive for a new strain of the coronavirus that's believed to be at least 50 percent more contagious.

A Saratoga County man has tested positive for the latest strain of the virus first detected in the U.K. last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on a Monday afternoon conference call. The man had not traveled recently, leading state officials to believe he got the virus through community spread.

The governor says the man is linked to a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs. He advised anyone who had contact with the N. Fox Jewelers at 404 Broadway between Dec. 18-24 to get tested immediately. (The store has been closed since Dec. 24).

An individual from Saratoga County, New York, tested positive for the strain. The individual had no known travel history. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 4, 2021

The state is already aware of at least three other people connected to the store who are sick, but they have yet to be confirmed for the new variant, Cuomo said.

At least three other states have recently confirmed the presence of the new virus: Colorado, California and Florida. The first U.S. case of the U.K. virus was detected by health officials in Colorado at the end of December.

The number of confirmed cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7., is still low in the U.S., but officials believe that number is likely much higher.

Experts note that while the new variant makes the virus spread more easily, it does not appear to make it more deadly. The virus mutation does pose a serious threat to hospitalizations, which have been on a continued rise in most states, especially New York.

New York topped 8,000 total hospitalizations (8,251) statewide for the first time since May 7 on Monday, Cuomo said. Over the weekend, it became the fourth state in the U.S. to top a million confirmed cases after smashing its single-day case record Thursday with no corresponding record number of tests conducted.

