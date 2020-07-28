‘Appalled' Cuomo Says Criminal Charges May Come From NY ‘Drive-In' Concert

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said criminal liability may be involved in a weekend drive-in concert in the Hamptons that drew a sold-out crowd as well as harsh online criticism over an apparent lack of social distancing. The state Department of Health is currently investigating the concert, headlined by The Chainsmokers.

Images of large crowds attending Saturday night's concert trickled onto social media the day after the charity event, quickly inciting criticism over lacking social distancing enforcement. The idea had been to allow attendees to enjoy the performances from inside their vehicles or outside but within parking spot lines.

But some footage, including one video that had been viewed more than seven million times by Tuesday, seemed to show people mingling, many of them without masks. Cuomo tweeted that he was "appalled" by the "egregious" violations.

"A drive-in concert is a drive-in concert. It's when we don't follow the rules and do what we actually say we're going to do," the governor said Tuesday. "The town of Southampton is going to have a problem. The promoters are going to have a problem. This is a law. It's not, 'Please do me a favor.'"

Cuomo said the state’s investigation will look at the role of local leaders and reports of “ongoing” violations in the village of Southampton. He warned in a Tuesday call with reporters that violations of public health law can result in civil fines and the potential for criminal liability.

New York's Department of Health. Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to the Southampton Town Supervisor, Jay Schneiderman, to alert him that the state had launched an investigation into the concert.

"I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat," Dr. Zucker wrote, in part. He also requested a response from Schneiderman within 24 hours. It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday if he got one.

The event had all the promise of a safe and run experience, at least as detailed by the organizers' webpage. Ticket holders were given 20-by-20 foot or 20-by-15 foot parking spaces that were not to be left except for restroom access. The size of the space depended on the ticket price, some of which went for up to $25,000.

Face coverings were required for event staff and concertgoers who left their "assigned tailgate area" to use the restroom. Hand sanitizing sanitations were also stationed around the concert area.

The benefit concert was said to raise funds for No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children's Medical Fund of New York.

A request for comment from the event's organizers was not immediately returned.