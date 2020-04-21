Royal Palace Invites Well Wishers to Bake Royal Cupcakes For Queen Elizabeth II Birthday

You might have heard it's the 94th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. And while you can't wish her a happy birthday in person... you can do the next best thing. The royal palace is inviting well-wishers to bake a cupcake in her honor Queen Elizabeth with an official recipe direct from the royal pastry chefs.

🎂🧁🎈Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The... Posted by The Royal Family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

"If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #royalbakes?," the Facebook post reads. "Remember to share your creations with us!"



The queen will mark the day with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. The royal family took to social media to share images of Elizabeth as she marks the occasion — but there will be no visits.



