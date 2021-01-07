State of Emergency Extended Through Inauguration Day in DC Stunned by Riot

What to Know A mob in support of President Donald Trump surged past barriers at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, used chemical irritants against police and forced lawmakers to flee for their safety.

Four deaths were reported on or around the U.S. Capitol grounds, and several people were hurt, including officers.

Congress reconvened Wednesday night and early the next morning Vice President Mike Pence reaffirmed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the president-elect and vice president-elect.

A heavy presence of uniformed police officers remained at the U.S. Capitol Thursday morning, hours after pro-Trump rioters stormed the building and forced Congress to pause counting Electoral College votes affirming Joe Biden as President-elect.

Four people died around the Capitol grounds after a mob in support of President Donald Trump surged past barriers at the U.S. Capitol, used chemical irritants against police and forced lawmakers to flee for their safety. One woman was shot by police in the Capitol; three others suffered separate medical emergencies, authorities say.

After being delayed for several tense hours as violent rioters stormed the Capitol building, the House and Senate voted to affirm Joe Biden as president-elect early Thursday morning.

Amid the chaos, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser implemented a curfew until 6 a.m. Thursday in Washington. A state of emergency has been extended until 3 p.m. on Jan. 21, the day after Biden’s inauguration.

“Some persons can be expected to continue their violent protests through the inauguration,” Bowser said.

The state of emergency grants officials extra powers to spend money, coordinate between agencies and enlist special police help.

A curfew lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday in Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia, as well. Residents and visitors were ordered to be off the streets by 6 p.m. Wednesday after officials raised concerns to Gov. Ralph Northam that pro-Trump rioters would incite violence there.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., addresses the Senate after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

“We know that a lot of these individuals were going to come right across the Potomac River and stay in Arlington and Alexandria, and I talked to leadership in both of those areas, and we don’t want any more trouble tonight, or for that matter, any day, and so we invoked a curfew for Alexandria and Arlington ,” Northam told News4.

Lawmakers are vowing to investigate why a swarm of demonstrators was able to overwhelm Capitol Police officers, pushing past metal fence barriers, storming the U.S. Capitol steps and finally gaining entry to the building.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said his office reached an agreement with federal agencies that the Metropolitan Police Department would enforce curfew not just on D.C. streets, but on federal property. Dozens were arrested, he said.

“The District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department, contrary to what you saw, sadly, from the Capitol Police, were in full force and did their job yesterday. And I’m proud of them," Racine said.

Members of Congress and their staff expressed concerns about the Capitol's security to News4.

"We often have large crowds here on the Capitol grounds, that's something that members and used to and the Capitol Police are used to," said Rep. John Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat. "But in this instance, it turned violent and you had great numbers of people putting pressure on the security detail around the Capitol."

Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building

Congress reconvened Wednesday evening, lawmakers decrying the protests that defaced the Capitol, and hours later finished confirming the Electoral College vote for Biden’s election.

A motorcade believed to be carrying Vice President Mike Pence was seen departing the Capitol before 4 a.m., after Congress completed the counting of the Electoral College votes and reaffirmed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the president-elect and vice president-elect.

Lots of uniformed police officers remained in the area, including armed National Guardsmen. News4 spotted forces from several states, including New Jersey.

The Governors of both Virginia and Maryland sent National Guard members and State Police troopers to help secure the Capitol area. Virginia sent 200 National Guard members and Maryland sent 500 to D.C., officials said.

News4's Jackie Bensen reports from the D.C. Armory, in front of buses that brought members of the Maryland National Guard to the District to help.

The first D.C. National Guard troops did not leave the D.C. Armory until about 5:30 p.m., hours after the innermost security of the Capitol was breached.

Unlike the governors of states, the District’s chief executive must have authorization from the President of the United States in order to deploy the National Guard.

At an afternoon press conference, the Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy indicated there had been some type of delay in that process.

The New York Times reported that Trump administration officials say it was Vice President Pence, not President Trump, who approved the order to deploy the D.C. National Guard.

It was a sharp contrast to the night of June 1, 2020, when D.C. National Guard helicopters were requested by the Trump Administration.

The FBI has asked for the public’s help to identify those “who are actively instigating violence” in D.C.

Those with information can submit tips or digital media on their webpage or call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324).