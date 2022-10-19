Customs and Border Protection Officer Killed in Shooting at Florida Gun Range

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has died after he was shot at a gun range in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a man was shot in the chest accidently around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Gun Range located near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and Krome Avenue.

The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but a CBP official later confirmed that the man died. His identity hasn't been released but it's believed he was in his 30s.

A former firearms instructor discussed safety measures after a CBP officer was apparently accidentally killed at a shooting range. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

"A great officer, a great family, and it's a tragic loss," CBP spokesman Michael Silva told reporters at a news conference.

A person who was using the civilian side of the range told NBC 6 he heard screams coming from the law enforcement side before employees told everyone to cease fire.

Officials said the officer was assigned to Miami International Airport and was a firearms instructor, and said the shooting happened while he was giving a range instruction.

Miami-Dade Police officials said their homicide bureau is investigating the shooting, though the preliminary findings suggested it was an accident.

"Right now our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this federal agent," Miami-Dade Police Det. Louis Sierra said. "It is a very tragic incident, my heart goes out to this agent's family, he was just doing his job and unfortunately he paid the ultimate price."

The range has been in operation since the 1950 and is operated by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.

