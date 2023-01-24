Dad Hilariously Revolts on His Family's Chatty Group Text String: ‘Can't Live With This Pressure'

If your family group chat is stressing you out, just copy and paste the message below.

“I can’t keep up with the pressure of always having to lol or like or heart everyone’s random thoughts, pics and amusements,” Dr. Thomas D’Orazio, an eye surgeon, texted his wife and two daughters on Jan. 16.

“For all future texts: I love them, laugh at them, or like them, unless it’s bad, then I dislike them. In perpetuity. I can’t live with this pressure. I’m out.”

My dad seriously sent this to our family groupchat im crying pic.twitter.com/em70wVKHti — snakel3t (@snakel3t) January 17, 2023

“When I read it, I burst out laughing,” D’Orazio’s 23-year-old daughter, Allison, tells TODAY.com. “He's hilarious." And the internet agrees: the text went viral with nearly 400,000 likes after Allison shared it on Twitter.

D’Orazio, 51, signed his epic note, “a grumpy guy from the pre-cellphone era,” but Allison cropped that part out of the screenshot.

Allison, a graduate student at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, suspects she’s the one who pushed her dad over the edge.

“I was sending pictures of every single stitch I was doing on a sewing project,” she reveals. But Allison’s mom, Amy, and her sister, Alexa, 19, aren’t exactly quiet on the chat.

“The three of us are very extroverted and send random stuff all day long,” Allison explains. “He’s so kind and and engaged with our lives — he's like the perfect human being — and I think it was stressing him out that he can't respond to all the messages.”

Allison notes that her dad didn't actually leave the chat.

"It was just a bluff!" she says.

Meanwhile, comments continue to pour in on Allison's Twitter post.

"Dude network burnout is a real thing," one person tweeted. "Some humans were never meant to have this much contact this quickly with this many people. I blow off easily 3/4ths of the daily messages I get on various platforms because I just can’t stay glued to my phone all day every day."

Added another, "True story, in the early days of texting, my father-in-law thought LOL meant 'Lots of Love.' So you’d say something like 'Sad news to report, our beloved pet Rusty died' and he’d respond with 'Oh no, LOL!'"

