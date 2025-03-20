food

Dairy Queen Free Cone Day: How to get your free cone Thursday

Free ice cream? Yes please

By Izzy Stroobandt and NBC Chicago Staff

Welcome to spring, Chicago -- and welcome to Dairy Queen's legendary Free Cone Day.

The annual DQ day each year coincides with the spring equinox. For 2025, it takes place on Thursday, March 20.

"Free Cone Day is by far one of our favorite days of the year,” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at DQ said in a statement. “There’s nothing sweeter than enjoying a tasty cone – on DQ – to kick off a season full of reasons to celebrate.”

Participating non-mall DQ locations on Thursday will be serving up free small vanilla cones with purchase, while supplies last, the chain said.

The free cone deal does not include delivery or mobile orders and is limited to one cone per person.

According to an article from TODAY.com, Free Cone Day doesn’t include dipped cones, but since its restaurants are independently owned and operated, some participating locations may offer this deal: For a $1 donation supporting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, you can upgrade and get your cone dipped.

Popular juice spot Jamba Juice is also getting in on the spring spirit Thursday, "$1Over Ice Day," which offers a Mangomorphosis or Dragonberry Blitz for $1 at participating locations, according to the chain. The promotion is offered from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, in-stores only, while supplies last.

Rita's Italian Ice locations also celebrate the first day of spring by offering every guest a free Italian ice. According to officials, the tradition has been ongoing for more than 25 years.

Dairy Queen's free cone day is separate from one also hosted by Ben & Jerry's, which is set for April 8 this year.

