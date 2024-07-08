New Hampshire

Daring rescue: Teen on jet ski jumps onto out-of-control boat after driver goes overboard

The incident happened on Wednesday in Smith's Cove

By Marc Fortier

In a daring rescue over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a Massachusetts teen leapt from the jet ski he was riding onto a runaway boat on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire after the driver fell overboard.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Smith's Cove. According to the NBC's "TODAY" show, the boat was zooming around uncontrolled without a driver after he was knocked out of the boat unexpectedly.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

With the boat dangerously continuing to circle the busy lake with its motor running, 17-year-old Brady Procon, who was on the back of a jet ski, was somehow able to hop onto the spiraling watercraft and get it under control.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.

The whole incident was captured on video by a bystander.

Procon, a Ludlow, Massachusetts, resident, downplayed his role in the incident in an interview with "Western Mass News."

“They were calling me a hero, and all that, but I wouldn’t say I’m a hero," he said. "I think anyone would have done that if they had that opportunity to do it.”

U.S. & World

Decision 2024 33 mins ago

Biden tells Hill Democrats he ‘declines' to step aside and says it's time for party drama ‘to end'

Extreme Weather 1 hour ago

Hurricane Beryl slams Texas coast, knocks out power to more than 1 million and grounds flights

Procon is set to join the Navy this fall.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us