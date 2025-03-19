Kings, Cavs without key players for Wednesday's matchup

The Kings will be without another key starter as they face the best team in the NBA.

Zach LaVine was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center due to personal reasons, per the NBA's latest injury report.

He joins Kings star center Domantas Sabonis as the players ruled out for Wednesday's contest. Sabonis suffered a moderate right ankle sprain and will miss at least Sacramento's next six games before he is re-evaluated next Friday.

LaVine, who was traded to Sacramento as part of the blockbuster deal that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, is averaging 22.7 points on 52.7-percent shooting from the field and 44.1 percent from 3-point range in 18 games with the Kings, along with 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 36.5 minutes.

Kings second-year forward Jake LaRavia, who Sacramento also acquired at the trade deadline, was questionable with an illness but later downgraded to out. The 23-year-old quickly has become a fan favorite in the 916. Through 15 games with the Kings, averaging 5.4 points on 41.1-percent shooting from the field and 36.6 percent from downtown, with 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 18.6 minutes off the bench.

For Cleveland (56-12, first in the Eastern Conference), two-time NBA All-Star guard Darius Garland is out due to rest. Garland is averaging 20.9 points on 47.6-percent shooting from the field and 40.7 percent from long-range, with 2.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.5 minutes through 64 games this season.

