GOOD NEWS

Daughter's TikTok Seeking Customers for Mom's Empty Taco Shop Goes Viral

The daughter of the owner of Taco-Bout-Joy's in Glenview said she wished she could give her mom customers for Christmas. And she did

By Alexandria Fisher

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Taco bout holiday cheer.

A suburban Chicago taco shop went viral after the owner's daughter posted a message asking for customers for her mom for Christmas -- and TikTokers delivered in a big way.

TikTok user @marcatostacc posted a video this week showing her mom's empty Glenview taco restaurant.

"It breaks my heart to see my mom watching the door everyday waiting for a customer to walk in," she wrote.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The short 15-second video was captioned with "I wish I could give her customers for Christmas."

@marcatostacc

I wish I could give her customers for Christmas

♬ In My Room - speedllist

The clip quickly went viral, generating more than 17 million views by Friday morning.

U.S. & World

US Senate

Kyrsten Sinema Switches to Independent. What That Means for Democrats in the Senate

SPACEX

K-Pop Star T.O.P, DJ Steve Aoki Among 8 to Join Japanese Tycoon on SpaceX Moon Trip

As commenters began sharing the restaurant's location - Taco-Bout-Joy's at 909a Greenwood Rd. - those within driving distance rushed out to fulfill the request.

@itsmichellesoto

Replying to @itsmichellesoto Tried Taco-Bout-Joy’s in glenview and it was pretty fire. Check them out and keep supporting small businesses 🫶 #fyp #chicago #chicagotok #glenview #supportsmallbusiness #foodtok #chicagofood #chicagofoodie #chicagofoodfinds #mexicantiktok

♬ Cumbia Sampuesana - Aniceto Molina
@danelivillegas

#duet with @marcatostacc && @Chris Dolo was there ✅ the food was amazing definitely worth it 🫶🏽 my bf saw the tikok this morning and we got up and left 😩 I pray for success with the business 🙏🏽 #fyp #tacoboutjoy #mexicanfood

♬ In My Room - speedllist

Within hours, the restaurant posted on social media that it was "extremely busy and with long lines," thanking users for their support.

"Please be patient with us. We are trying to get the orders out as fast as possible. Please expect long wait times up to an hour," the Facebook post read.

The owner's daughter shared an update that while the day started out with only herself and her mother in the restaurant, their family and friends, including the owners of another suburban taco shop called Nina's Tacos in Sycamore, quickly rushed to help fulfill orders as customers flocked in.

"We're amazed by the support and we're still taking it all in," she wrote.

@marcatostacc

If you found tears in your tacos, I’m sorry 💖

♬ original sound - marcatostacc

Soon, birria tacos were sold out and the restaurant had racked up more than 2,000 reviews on Google, giving it an overall five-star rating.

The restaurant called it a "Christmas miracle."

"What a Christmas miracle! A huge thank you from our workers for all of the love and support shown today! The tiktok community really pulled through for us today with an outstanding amount of sales! It was so nice seeing many new beautiful faces today," a post on its Facebook page read.

The restaurant also said it had received a number of requests to send in donations, which they plan to use to provide meals for those in need. Details can be found here.

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWS
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us