Fox responds to criticism with strong performance vs. Mavericks

There was a lot of chatter about De’Aaron Fox leading up to the Kings’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

The reports didn’t paint the star guard in a positive light, either.

In efforts to dispel the reports, Fox on X, formerly known as Twitter, refuted the idea that his relationship with Mike Brown had gone sideways prior to the coach's firing.

Hours later, throughout the Kings’ 110-100 win over the short-handed Mavericks, Fox did some extra talking on the floor, erupting for a game-high 33 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Fox’s 35 minutes of play served as an escape from the madness that has ravaged the Kings – and him – since Saturday.

“When I step on the floor, that’s the only thing I worry about,” Fox told NBC Sports California’s Morgan Ragan and Deuce Mason on “Kings Postgame Live.”

“Obviously, you want to put together a full game as best as you can and come out with a win. So, once I step out on the floor, that’s the only thing I think about: whoever is out there with me, the five guys who are out there. That’s all we are focused on.”

Powered by a second-half revival, Sacramento’s win snapped a season-high six-game losing skid while giving Doug Christie his first victory as interim coach.

Fox, who has known Christie since joining the Kings as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, knows what the former Kings guard expects from him.

“With Doug, what you see is what you get,” Fox said. “He comes in hard-nosed, works hard. He wants us to be out there [playing] hard, [playing] physical, [playing] fast.

“That’s the way he is. So, no, nothing’s changed. He’s just the first person on the bench. He’s the one standing up most of the game because, whenever you’re an assistant, you know the refs don’t want you to stand up the whole time. That’s about the only thing that has changed.”

Thirty-three games into the season, the Kings (14-19) remain 12th in the Western Conference.

But, for now, Christie and Co. can finally celebrate a new beginning, and Fox, with plenty of weight on his shoulders, can take a moment to exhale.

He said what he had to say – on and off the court.

